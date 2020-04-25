Poet and Philanthropist makes Covid-19 offering

Entertainment / Arts

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa





IN DARK TIMES

By Mthulisi Ndlovu



Some people heard about it

And some took heed of the warning

Some thought otherwise

And some died from it

Some acted otherwise

And some were seen panic buying



As some were panic dying

Some stayed indoors and kept distance

Some laughed and mocked reality

And some were still dying

Some were busy fooling around

And some busy trying to find means of survival.

Some stayed still under lockdown



And some revolted claiming infringement of human rights

Some closed their borders and factories

Some stayed stuck still for months

And some starved to death

Some strived to serve and save the needy

As some fellow prophets and clergy men went silent and AWOL

Some kept demanding tithes from fellow confused and scared congregants

And some doctors and nurses sacrificed their lives

As time went by and by



A cure was discovered

And the world reassembled

Human nature was humbled For a while people overlooked their differences and came together

Sadly, the world still failed

To learn from its blunders and grasp what mattered the most.

Zimbabwean poet, philanthropist and academic writer Mthulisi Ndlovu also known as KingKG has vowed to soldier on and lead from the front in terms of fighting against Covid 19. The youthful writer expressed nothing but positivity when it comes to confronting the misery that has been brought by the pandemic.Through his thought provoking and mind-blowing celestially weaved poetry piece titled 'IN DARK TIMES', Ndlovu proves nothing but the possibilities of victory, triumph and the potential that art has in combating the misery brought by the unwelcomed Corona virus which has affected thousands of lives around the world."Art is more than just what the naked eye can possibly perceive; it goes beyond mere amusement and entertainment to as far as healing fragmented souls". Ndlovu said."There is hope in poetry and art in general esp in Zimbabwe. There is way more than enough raw talent that needs to be unveiled and exposed for the world to experience and be healed." He added.As we look into this piece let us read it bearing in mind that we are more than enough to fight and conquer this pandemic. Ndlovu also emphasized and called upon the general people to be instrumental in terms of spreading more faith than fear. He added that people must by all means take heed of the basic health practices that were being prescribed by national and international health institutions.