Intwasa moved to 2021

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE organisers of Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo have postponed this year's edition of the arts and culture fete to next year due to the global COVID-19-induced restrictions.

The festival had been scheduled for September 20 to 27.

Festival director Raisedon Baya said the postponement was necessitated by the country's COVID-19 regulations which include prohibition of public gatherings.

"The 16th edition of Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo which was scheduled to take place from September 20-27 has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, despite the shelving of the main festival, Intwasa will host events digitally on social media platforms. Should the lockdown restrictions be relaxed, Intwasa Extra will be held in December," he said in a statement.

Intwasa is an annual platform that celebrates the diversity of human cultures and creations in music, spoken word, theatre, dance, literary arts, fashion and crafts.

Recently, the Kalanga Language and Cultural Development Association (KLCDA) also cancelled the 2020 edition of Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival which was slated for October in Tokwana village, Bulilima district in Plumtree due to the global COVID-19-induced lockdown.

