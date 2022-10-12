Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

Entertainment / Arts

Fifteen diverse producers from around the globe have been selected to participate in the second Creative Producer Indaba (CPI) which takes place from 7 November this year online for a week, at the Atlas Workshops (Marrakech International Film Festival) 14 - 17 November and at International Film Festival Rotterdam (25 January - 5 February 2023) in person.Creative Producer Indaba is presented by Realness Institute, in partnership with EAVE, International Film Festival Rotterdam's industry initiative IFFR Pro, and the Marrakech International Film Festival's Atlas Workshops; with the support of IEFTA, Projeto Paradiso and The StoryBoard Collective. The Indaba aims to bring together a hive-mind of producers who are either in the process of developing a film project, or want to collaborate on an African film project, in order to develop their entrepreneurial and leadership expertise, foster their creative skills, and create long-lasting and significant networks.Selected participants include African producers Marion Isaacs (South Africa), Matheus Mello (Brazil/Mozambique), Bramwel Iro (Kenya), Sawsan Yusuf (Egypt) and Zoe Ramushu (Zimbabwe/South Africa) who have active film projects in development and are looking for international producers and co-financiers. Their film projects include a heist suspense series, two feature documentary dramas, and two feature dramas.Film professionals from Africa - Caroline Kganyago-Ralefeta, Lucia Meyer-Marais and Tracey-Lee Rainers (South Africa), Mia Bittar (Sudan) and Pedro Soulé (Cabo Verde) who have significant stakes in the African film marketplace, with an interest in the development of film projects and co-producing with Africa were selected.Finally Bartholomeu Luiz (Brazil), Ellen Havenith (Netherlands), Flavia Zanon (Switzerland), Kesmat El Sayed (Egypt/Germany) and Temilola Adebayo (Nigeria /Canada) are all international producers looking to finance projects in Africa, with a view to collaborating on African projects. Luiz is attending through the partnership with Brazilian foundation, Projeto Paradiso."We are truly excited about this year's strong cohort for the Creative Producer Indaba," says Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnership, Realness Institute. "These producers represent a diverse range of voices and interests with solid or growing networks from Africa and beyond. Following our highly successful CPI last year we have seen how these intense programmes can provide opportunities for filmmakers to move forward with their ideas and projects."Kristina Trapp, CEO at EAVE says "We can no longer work in isolation, or in silos, the world has changed and collaboration is key. The CPI creates a solid and safe space for producers to find solution-driven strategies through sharing skills, ideas and networks. We believe the Indaba will also once again help to connect people in a significant and meaningful way.""Worldwide we see the success of these kinds of incubators, where professional development and knowledge-sharing has had a profound effect on producers, who often work tirelessly in isolation with few opportunities to benchmark their skills and share their insights," says Inke Van Loocke, Head of IFFR Pro . "We look forward to seeing what sparks are ignited at the Indaba this year, and the impact this will have on the projects in development, and others.""We look forward to meeting this cohort at Atlas Workshops, as producers gather to hone their skills and share ideas," says Thibaut Bracq, Head of Atlas Workshops (Marrakech IFF). "It is our vision to work side by side with a new generation of Moroccan, Arab and African filmmakers, and to create a space for exchange between international professionals and regional talents – and hosting the Creative Producer Indaba participants will certainly help achieve these goals."The programme is packed with workshops, discussions, case studies, and one-on-one meetings with mentorship focussed on the development of projects that will take them through the whole scope of skills needed to get a film into production and reach audiences. Group Leaders, Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, and Story Expert, Mmabatho Kau, will be mentoring these producers, with a host of film industry experts in support.Elias Ribeiro, Head of Studies and Executive Director of the Realness Institute says "We have a brilliant line-up of experts this year who will be meeting the producers including Femi Odugbemi, Katriel Schory and Dayo Ogunyemi, and IFFR Festival Director Vanja Kaludjercic adding their superb skills, insights and guidance during this time."The Creative Producer Indaba is made possible through the support of Documentary Africa, International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), Institut Français d'Afrique du Sud, the Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso, and The Storyboard Collective in partnership with European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), International Film Festival Rotterdam and Marrakech International Film Festival (Atlas Workshops).For more information go to: https://www.realness.institute/creative-producer-indabaFollow Realness on Twitter @rlnsinstitute, Instagram realnessinstitute or Realness Institute on Facebook for up-to-date information.