Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

by Simbarashe Sithole

Traditional group Guruve arts Marimba ensemble left on Thursday to India for the 36th Surajkundi international craft mela festival.

The 12 member band joined over 40 country groups in New Dehli for the festival which is running from February 3 to 19.According to band manager Knowldege Nyanhete the group was chosen by the Ministry of Youth Arts and Culture."We are very excited to be representing our country international and we want to assure the nation that we will not disappoint since we are going to do our best;" Nyanhete said.However, the Jah Lemmy Guruve arts Marimba ensemble band is rising and making great strides in the traditional genre.