Extra Valembe, Jah and Chirambiwa share stage

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Families in Guruve and it's surrounding places were mesmerized by Romeo Gasa's Extra Valembe, Jah Lemmy's Guruve arts marimba ensemble and Moses Chirambiwa's Uband on Saturday.


The trio did not disappoint as they performed for more than 12 hours.

Fans who spoke to this publication said Guruve hotel should continue hosting family shows so as to spend more entertainment time with their loved ones.

"Family shows are good for us, this hotel should keep on giving us these shows since it's time to see and know more artistes who we read and see in the media, " Sarudzai Mapeto said.

Steven Gumbo added that, "family shows are good for us because we take our children and wives to music shows unlike night shows which we go alone but we urge the Guruve hotel to continue with this trend."

Guruve hotel owner Monica "Mai Mabhena " Chikanda promised to continue giving entertainment to her patrons.

"As Guruve hotel we are happy with the support we are getting from both artistes and our patrons we will continue giving them entertainment with family shows included," she said.

Source - Byo24News

