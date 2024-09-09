Latest News Editor's Choice


Gule Wamkulu cultural gathering set for Harare

by Staff reporter
The Chamba Chamakholo Gule Wamkulu cultural gathering is set to take place in Mufakose, Harare, on September 29, featuring a vibrant display of Nyau culture from both local and international performers.

The event, themed "Bringing Together Pioneers, Legends, and New Generations of Gule Wamkulu Cultural Dance," highlights the Chewa cultural heritage, according to the organizers.

Event coordinator Notice Tineyi Mazura, also known as Boss Bingu, emphasized the significance of the gathering: "A lot of people hold negative misconceptions about Nyau culture, with some viewing it as evil or associating it with ignorance. This event aims to advocate for the preservation of cultural values and challenge these falsehoods."

Mazura added, "The ceremony is an essential part of Chewa cultural heritage, demonstrating our rich spiritual traditions, connections, and sense of belonging within our community."

Scheduled from 2pm to 10pm at the intersection of Crowborough Way and Mutamba Drive, the event will feature performances by local and international groups, including the Pineapple Gule Wamkulu dance troupe from South Africa.

Co-organizer Clement "Chief Marimo" Mateyesanwa highlighted the educational aspect of the event: "The Chamba Chamakholo gathering is designed to unify participants and address misunderstandings among different cultures. We believe that some aspects of Nyau culture have been misunderstood or diluted, and this event will provide clarity."

He invited the public to attend, promising an engaging mix of Chamba Chamakholo and Nyau performances alongside other local cultural dances, making it a dynamic showcase of cultural heritage.

Source - The Herald

