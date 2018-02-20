Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Jefferson Metha

Samkelisumusa Makombe is the new the new Miss 98.4 Midlands Queen after shrugging off stiff competition from other contestants during a pageant held in Midlands.An Applied Biology and Biochemistry graduate has shown that not all lab rats are uptight. Being the 2017 Miss Personality at the Miss Nust contests, Samkelisumusa Makombe is set for bigger stages.She recently competed in the Miss 98.4 Midlands beauty pageant and won the Best body award, as if that wasn't enough her catwalk skills, and vision left Judges impressed, and was crown the Miss 98.4 Midlands Queen.Samkelisumusa graduated on the 3rd of November at the National University of Science and technology with an Honours degree in Applied Biology and Biochemistry. Due to the lack of hiring companies in the country, she then decided to follow her passion and do modelling which she seems to be doing very good.The guests and other contestants were shocked to learn of her age (24) as her body seemed to tell a different story.