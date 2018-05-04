Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EVER since former President Robert Mugabe resigned last year, he has been the butt of many jokes and the latest by Madlela Skhobokhobo has got people in stitches.

Madlela shared a hilarious skit on his Facebook fan page as he was seemingly talking to Mugabe over the phone calling him Baba kaSatungwa.

From the time Mugabe resigned from office in November last year, he has not made many public appearances, leaving some wondering what he is up to.

Also his wife former First Lady Grace has been in seclusion and some people wonder where she is and what she is up to, with Professor Jonathan Moyo also in hiding.

Pictures of Mugabe on his birthday, February 21 and a video have been some of the images that have circulated showing a glimpse of his life after resigning.

Well, according to Madlela in the skit, Mugabe is in Zvimba herding cattle with the help of famed singer Tambaoga.

He says to the imaginary Mugabe that people missed him and also that he needed to come back for just two weeks. This was because people were now ridiculing him and he needed to come and put them in their place.



After Mugabe resigned, Madlela says people have been returning to Zimbabwe especially those who sang songs denigrating him. Chief among them were Thomas Mapfumo who held a Big Bira a couple of weeks ago and sung Nyika yaita Mamvemve and Bvuma wasakara.

Madlela also pokes fun at Professor Moyo when he asks Mugabe on the other line where he is, and he is told that he is in Cape town, South Africa.

However, in the video Professor Moyo is hooked on nyaope – a highly addictive and dangerous drug.

As the video tales off, a clip of former First Lady Grace with her famous tag line Unopenga, is played.

The video was received with laughs from all around as it has close to 7 000 views and shared by over 200 people.

In the video, Madlela showed that he can turn any current affairs scenario into a comic story that leaves his followers in fits of laughter.

Source - chronicle
