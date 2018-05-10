Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Bulawayo comedy club faces split

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo's only comedy club, Umahlekisa, has been rocked by divisions amid fears that the future of many comedians under the stable faces uncertainty.

Umahlekisa, loosely translated to "the one to make you laugh", and if the current events persists then the club will literally be a joke.

The Standard Style last week established that the club offered two of its top comics - award-winner Mandla DaComedian and Ckhanyiso That Guy - contracts that bind them to the club, which did not go well with the duo.

A source said the fallout was mainly triggered by a contractual disagreement between Umahlekisa and the two comedians.

"The comedy club might have been alarmed by the rise of the two comedians. Mandla DaComedian has become a force to reckon with in the country and recently won a Nama award. He is vying for a Bulawayo Arts Awards gong too. Ckhanyiso That Guy has improved tremendously. That might have alarmed the club's management to try to tie them to the club, but the two seem to have other plans," said the source.

"The contracts stated that the club will take 30% of the revenue that the duo makes. Whether the two get television or radio slots, they will surrender 30% to Umahlekisa."

The source said Mandla joined the club in 2014 and since then he had been pleading with the management to draft a new contract which had always hit a brick wall.

Umahlekisa founder Ntandoyenkosi Moyo confirmed that they offered the pair new contracts which they refused to sign.

"They were given contracts to go through and offer suggestions, but they refused," said Moyo.

"Ckhanyiso is the only one who came up with some input which we agreed upon, but he never put pen to paper. The two have always said they are committed elsewhere whenever we invite them for meetings to do with contracts."

Moyo said the contracts were drafted in the interest of the comedians.

"Our feeling as a club was that the comedians were not willing to sign or they got better offers elsewhere".

Mandla DaComedian would neither deny nor confirm the developments.

"I am not at liberty to talk about what is happening within Umahlekisa. We are working well together as a family. That's all I can say for now," he said.

The club houses other comedians like Nomsa Dee and Marshall "Maroosh" Erlando.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Com, #Edy, #Bulawayo, #Club

Comments

Italian sterling sets on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Citrus village town houses

Plate compactor hire

A neat 3 bedroomed house

Toyota prado on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

20 mins ago | 77 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

24 mins ago | 88 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

25 mins ago | 88 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

34 mins ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

1 hr ago | 693 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

3 hrs ago | 875 Views

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

3 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

3 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

4 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

4 hrs ago | 1029 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

5 hrs ago | 1301 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

5 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

6 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

7 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

7 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

7 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

7 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

7 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

7 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

7 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

8 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1116 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

9 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

9 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

9 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

9 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

9 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

10 hrs ago | 939 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

10 hrs ago | 462 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

10 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days