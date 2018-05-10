Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

TV personality Muserera divorces

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TELEVISION personality and model Jefferson Muserera and his wife Melisa Tendai Muserera (nee Mudzi) are set to part ways after 10 years of marriage over irreconcilable differences.

Melisa filed divorce papers with the High Court in January this year claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

On May 10 this year, Melisa approached the same court and filed her affidavit of evidence claiming the parties had resolved to divorce through consent.

"The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that it can no longer be reconciled since there is no longer love and affection towards each other, we have not been living as husband and wife for more than seven years and we have developed sharp differences," Melisa said in her declaration.

In his response, Muserera said he was not contesting the granting of the divorce and urged the court to consider their consent papers.

"I confirm that I have entered into consent paper with my wife and I am aggregable to this honourable court granting to the plaintiff (Melisa) a decree of divorce and an order in terms of the consent paper entered into between the plaintiff and myself."

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

The two got married in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) on December 13, 2008 and were blessed with one minor child born in 2009.

In her application Melisa also said it is in the best interest of the minor child that she be awarded custody and that Muserera be given reasonable rights of access.

She also asked that Muserera pay $100 maintenance for the child's upkeep and the amount should be reviewed after three years.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Muserera, #Divorce, #Wife

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Luveve acre for sale

Hover board on sale

X trail on sale

Speakers on sale

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

On sale is toyota vitz

Citrus village town houses


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

22 mins ago | 191 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

58 mins ago | 531 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

2 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days