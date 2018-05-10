TV personality Muserera divorces

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

TELEVISION personality and model Jefferson Muserera and his wife Melisa Tendai Muserera (nee Mudzi) are set to part ways after 10 years of marriage over irreconcilable differences.Melisa filed divorce papers with the High Court in January this year claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.On May 10 this year, Melisa approached the same court and filed her affidavit of evidence claiming the parties had resolved to divorce through consent."The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that it can no longer be reconciled since there is no longer love and affection towards each other, we have not been living as husband and wife for more than seven years and we have developed sharp differences," Melisa said in her declaration.In his response, Muserera said he was not contesting the granting of the divorce and urged the court to consider their consent papers."I confirm that I have entered into consent paper with my wife and I am aggregable to this honourable court granting to the plaintiff (Melisa) a decree of divorce and an order in terms of the consent paper entered into between the plaintiff and myself."The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.The two got married in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) on December 13, 2008 and were blessed with one minor child born in 2009.In her application Melisa also said it is in the best interest of the minor child that she be awarded custody and that Muserera be given reasonable rights of access.She also asked that Muserera pay $100 maintenance for the child's upkeep and the amount should be reviewed after three years.