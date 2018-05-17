Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff Reporter

WHEN Cal_vin's fans, one of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe's most prominent rappers, celebrated the arrival of his first born son earlier in the year, little did they know that he already had a bun cooking in yet another oven as the wordsmith had already impregnated another woman.The rapper, born Mgcini Nhliziyo, took fans through the emotional roller-coaster of being a first time parent in January, posting frequently on social media about the bouncing baby boy that he christened King Calvin Jnr.Five months later, it has since emerged that the rapper is on the verge of welcoming his second child to the world, as his ex-fiancé Chantel Antonio is also pregnant by the rapper.While he again blazed a trail from the studios with a handful of hits, Cal_vin seems to have also been busy between the sheets in 2017. When Sunday Life contacted him this week to confirm the good news, the rapper was coy, refusing to confirm or deny the coming of his second child."Unfortunately I can't comment on that," the usually media friendly rapper said before slamming down the phone. Antonio for her part has not been shy to show off the bundle of joy growing in her belly, posting widely on Facebook about the imminent arrival of the child. On a Facebook post on 30 April this year, when questioned about the identity of the father, the beauty confirmed the rapper was indeed the one that planted his seed.While Antonio seems jovial about the prospects of bringing a child into the world, the rapper has been surprisingly muted, posting pictures of his first son without mention of the fact that he is expecting another child.In fact, the rapper seems to have a new beau on his arms since he broke off his engagement with Antonio, with one Kabelo Ngugama seemingly having won the rapper's wandering heart. The two have flooded Instagram with pictures and videos of each other, snapping images of themselves around in loving embrace around some of the city's outdoor getaways.In the past few weeks, the couple has been captured by the long lens of out sister paper B-Metro at Barbourfields during Bosso matches and appeared on the paper's social scene last Friday.Before his hook-up with Ngugama, the rapper had been expected to exchange vows with Antonio after the two got engaged last year.Things seem to have fallen apart some time last year, with those close to the rapper revealing that the proposed marriage had begun to unravel after Antonio learnt that he had impregnated King Calvin Jnr's mother, a woman only known as Melissa.Although he welcomed the arrival of his son with enthusiasm, Cal_vin never revealed the mother in any of the pictures, with speculation rife that Melissa the rapper's first born child was the result of a one-night stand, something he confirmed in an earlier interview with Sunday Life.It turned out that the setting for their brief but fateful one night liaison was the Winky D and K.O headlined Both of Both Worlds concert at the end of last year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair."We were not close. We were just strangers who met at a party. Even after we had slept together, we never really communicated for almost two months. However, things got a swift turn when she called to tell me she had missed her periods."I immediately knew there was a possibility of her being pregnant. When she told me she was pregnant, I accepted the reality and waited to welcome my baby because a child is a beautiful gift from the Lord above. Right now I wake up daily knowing I have a child to be proud of. For him I am ready to conquer the world. Ready to face my enemies even if the world turns against me I will always fight for the safety and well being of my son," the rapper said.