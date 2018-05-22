Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Duchess Meghan is pregnant?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ink on the wedding register hasn't even dried properly after the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and already there are rumours of a pregnancy.

Many online observers have reckoned that the Givenchy wedding dress which former Suits actress Meghan Markle (36) wore when she married Prince Harry (33) on 19 May seemed to be a bit big for her. This has given rise to speculation that she may already be pregnant with their first child and was hiding the bump under her wedding dress.

Some online commentators also reckon the dress she wore on her first outing as a royal on Wednesday, 23 May – Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace – was a tad on the loose side.

The gossip was first triggered when the Dean of Windsor mentioned children during the wedding ceremony. He said marriage is "the foundation of family life in which children are born and nurtured" – at which Harry and Meghan smiled lovingly at each other.

Twitter was all over it.

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan want to start a family – they said as much in their first official interview after their engagement.

When asked whether they want children, Harry immediately answered, "Of course. You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future." Meghan had nodded her agreement.



In a 2016 interview with Lifestyle magazine, Meghan - who'd at the time just started dating Harry - had spoken about motherhood and her career.

"I also dream to have a family. It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things – it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Guess we'll just have to wait and see.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - channel24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

37 mins ago | 756 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

54 mins ago | 169 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

58 mins ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Fuel shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4462 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8580 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6697 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days