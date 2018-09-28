Pokello refuses to be divorced

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN socialite Pokello Nare, 32, is challenging divorce proceedings by estranged Ghanaian husband Elikem Kumordzie, it has emerged.Kumordzie, 29, recently filed for divorce saying he had lost love and affection for Pokello, adding that their relationship was irreparably damaged.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Pokello filed a notice of intention to oppose the divorce petition last week on September 8, a day after she had been served with the summons.After rumours circulated of their breakup, Pokello in a series of cryptic messages on social media tried her best to project a picture of calmness despite the raging storm in her paradise."You will hear good things about me; you will hear bad things about me. Think what you want. I ain't clearing s*** up," she wrote earlier this year on her social media pages.