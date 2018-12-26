Latest News Editor's Choice


Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ONE of Zimbabwe's best female gospel music talents, Olinda Marowa, has opened up on the challenging period following her husband and manager Michael Ziwenga's sudden death last year, saying her faith kept both her music career and the church they founded in Gweru going.

Marowa said her trust in God provided her an anchor during the dark period and has enabled her to move on.

"The grace of God is enabling me to excel in all that I am doing because nothing is stopping. We have a ministry (Grace Life Covenant Ministries) I co-founded with my husband and it's going on very well in Gweru. The music ministry is also moving on very well," she said.

"It (the death) was a massive blow to me for he was a pillar in my life. I was left with very young children, but God has been so faithful, for I never gave up on him."

The Ndinouya Baba hitmaker said she was grateful for how Charles and Olivia Charamba, as well as her family and friends, stood by her.

Following the heartbreaking event, which left her with two young children, Marowa said she had decided to keep herself busy by dropping a single titled Zvandiri as well as a video for the earlier single, Tichengeteiwo.

Marowa said she was working on her fifth album set for launch early next year together with her perfume brand, Daiges.

"Zvandiri is now on Youtube and has been circulating on social media platforms, and people are loving the song so much," she said.

"I am looking forward to an eight-track album with my brothers. I've always worked with Lyton Ngolomi, (Macdonald) Macdee Chidavaenzi and Gibson Makumbe as producers. The album doesn't have a name as yet."

The gospel diva has also done several music tours locally and internationally. Marowa's evocative voice has won her several awards during the course of her journey as a gospel musician, from her debut album Nyasha in 2008, Mufaro Wangu in 2011, Jehovah Tshuvah in 2014 and Moyo Wangu in 2016.

Source - Newsday

