Low turnout at Sulu's birthday bash

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
DENDERA musician Sulumani Chimbetu's 37 birthday bash was poorly attended at Mushandirapamwe hotel in Highfield on Saturday night following high admission fee which was beyond the reach of many.

The Sean Timba hit maker turned 37 years last week Thursday and decided to celebrate his birthday party on Saturday with his fans while charging RTGS$20 on entrance which was afforded by a handful of fans.

Fans who spoke to Newsday life and Style said the admission fee was too much considering the harsh economic activities facing the nation but the love of Dendera forced them to pay.

"The admission fee is too much considering the current economic state and above all he has faced competition here in Highfield we have music promoter David Mudzudzu just next door at paFiyo open space who is conducting shows freely so people opted to go for a free show but l love dendera and my wife too so we came here to support Sulu and celebrate with him on his birthday besides the high price, said Fortune Mandipira.
Lloyd Murungweti lamented the price saying had he charged less people would have entered in better numbers considering that beverages were charging double the price inside the show.

"This show was poorly organised charging such high prices with our current economy is not advisable if Sulu had charged RTGS$10 or RTGS$15 he would have capitalised considering that beer is so expensive in here as well,but nonetheless he is our guy we have supported him in our small numbers," he said.

On stage Chimbetu did not disappoint as he played both his songs and his fathers which mesmerised revellers.

Having started the show as late as 11pm his big supporters waited for him patiently to come on the stage and he touched a storm when he ridiculed the late Chipinge traditional healer Charles Makhuyana Ndunge's death saying all those who took his staff should return them while playing his guitar.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

