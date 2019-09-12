Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Hip-hop top 10 spansers

by Staff Writer
12 Sep 2019 at 13:05hrs | Views
Earlier in the year, June to be precise, Rapper Jay-Z made history by becoming rap's first ever billionaire. The report released by Forbes on June 4 claims Jay-Z's wealth now "conservatively tops $1bn," This came two years after Forbes claim P Diddy ( or simply Diddy ) as rapper Sean Combs is otherwise known is "locked in a battle" with Jay-Z in a battle to become the industry's first billionaire.

The report by Forbes indicates that although Sean Combs was thought to be in line to battle with Jay-Z for the billion race has been beaten to the second spot by Dr. Dre who is the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics and a former co-owner of death Rows Records. Dr. Dre had initially declared himself one of hiphop billionaires but Forbes do not think he is yet a billionaire and have put his net worth at 800 million. Sean Combs who is now third on the list is not far behind Dr. Dre with a net worth of 740 million dollars.

It is a normal thing to see Hip-hop stars openly flaunt their wealth, we are all used to their flashy and expensive lifestyles, but it is really difficult to tell what they are worth neither do we know what they are spending to maintain their expensive lifestyles as see on TV and in their music videos. But thanks to Betway who have released an infographic which reveals hitherto unknown details about our favourite rappers and hiphop stars.

Via the betway infographic which they have named BlingDex, you can now get to know where some of your favourite rappers' most popular music videos were produced, how much they spent on cars, foods and other stuffs whil making the videos.

The BlingDex infographic studies 40 of the ‘Billboard Top 100′ rap videos and releases all the important details. With this you can get to know which of the rappers dropped the most money on their music videos, how much they on average spend on clothing, the value of each music video, the values of cars, bikes and jewellery used in the videos as well as how much was spent on real estate to shoot the videos and what have you.

You probably have heard that 50 Cents spent some mouthwatering £7,000,000 on a particular music video, you probably already know which music video it is but do you know the breakdown of that £7,000,000? The Betway BlingDex reveals it all.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 996 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5668 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4778 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1632 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 773 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days