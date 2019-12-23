Chipfumo cleans up Muridzo's mess

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Tarisai Mudahondo

BINDURA - SOUNDS of motherland boss Progress Chipfumo reportedly cleaned up the mess that Andy Muridzo created when he botched Nyasha Muwomba popular Bhanyaz's birthday bash at Club1160 in Bindura on Saturday.Chipfumo came a day after Muridzo allegedly snubbed Bhanya's 38 birthday bash at his Bindura club 1160 leaving both the promoter and fans stranded.Speaking to this publication Bhanyaz said he was impressed with Chipfumo's effort in attending the show."I was very impressed with Progie's effort in attending the show all the way from Gweru to Bindura," Bhanyaz said."The attendance was impressive and fans were very happy with Chipfumo's gesture unlike Muridzo who lacks professionalism by promising what they do not fullfill, "he added.Meanwhile, club 1160 manager Munyaradzi Casper Muza castigated saying they had communicated with Jeetaz band 3 weeks before the date."Muridzo is losing touch in business we organised the show three weeks ago and on the date they made me look stupid by changing phone calls as though he has two band managers who pretended to be confused, a high degree of unprofessionalism,"lamented Muza."My boss Bhanyaz was left stressed after incurring loses for police coverage and posters printing and other logistics."Muridzo was reported to have been performing in Beitbridge on the very day