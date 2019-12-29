Macheso enters 2020 in style

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso entered the new year in style with a fully packed family show at Jongwe corner ,Harare yesterday.The Orchestra Mberikwazvo front-man was very excited and kept his jovial fans high on their toes.Despite the "so called tight "2019 due to harsh economic environment people did not hesitate to part with their hard earned money.Macheso's big fan Eddie Kadzansa who never missed his show in the just ended 2019 could not hide his happiness."I am very happy to enter a new year with Macheso hear,we know our economy is hard but l have never missed a show and that makes me feel so good l hope to continue with the same style in 2020 because the sungura king pin has never disappointed us," Kadzansa said ecstatically.Meanwhile, Macheso thanked his fans and sampled a few new tracks which he promised to unleash this year.