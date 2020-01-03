Latest News Editor's Choice


Doubles wekwaMarange bemoan Winky D album

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Decide Razerera Marange (Doubles wekwaMarange) a Zim Dancehall artiste expressed unsatisfactory and suspicious sentiments toward Winky D's newly released album Canaan.

The Afro Dance artist Doubles expressed that in as much that he appreciate and respect Winky D's music he is taken aback by the repetition and similarities of his songs.

"The coincidence is too much, I don't like it, recorded the album Canaan in 2014  Kwekwe  with the two controversial song included Canaan and Ndoenda Ndoenda.

Personally l take music as an investment and lm building my brand therefore I value my music", Doubles said.

Efforts to contact Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda were futile.

Source - Byo24News

