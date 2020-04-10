Artists must roar to life in the Covid-19 environment

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

BULAWAYO based artist and philanthropist Mthulisi Ndlovu popularly known as KingKG has challenged other artists to come up and convince the world that science exists.Ndlovu who is an academic writer and poet said the world is slowing losing hope of the deadly pandemic hence artists should rise in full force and reveal the science."If ever there were hardest times ever in the 21st century epic ,it should definitely be living in today's reality since the world is slowly living under a dimming light of motivation with this deadly Covid-19," said Ndlovu."As artists capitalize on this situation and by all means try to seed possitive vibes into the hearts and minds of many."The artist said people should be optimistic in overcoming the deadly pandemic and artists should be possitive in spreading awarenesses ."Uncerntainity is looking left right and about, nobody seems to be absolutely sure of what really hot us and of when it is going to wave goodbye hence we should not lose hope and surrender," he added."One day the history will take note of the noble cause , let us continue doing the best that we can in preaching positivity and spreading more faith than fear."Ndlovu is the founder of a charity Trust called TROVOCO that alleviate the plight of the needy children in various communities.