Criminals pounce on desperate commuters

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

POLICE have warned Bulawayo commuters against boarding private vehicles after it emerged that criminals were now driving around offering transport to desperate commuters and robbing them.Last week, a city woman was attacked and robbed of her handbag by criminals driving a Honda Fit along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway.In the same week, another woman lost her car and valuables after giving a lift to three suspects who later robbed her along Matobo Road.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday warned people against boarding pirate taxis.The commuting public is facing transport challenges after government barred private transport providers from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic."We will continue to warn the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis, especially Honda Fit vehicles. They are not safe," Ncube said."Residents must make use of safe public transport available like the Zupco omnibuses to avoid any criminal activities or being robbed of their valuables. In the fight against robberies, the public is advised again to desist from hiking alone, especially in isolated areas."One motorist on Friday said he witnessed a robbery at Glengarry along Harare Road."One of the culprits was at the bus stop with the woman and he pretended to be hiking. Seconds later, he snatched her handbag and ran into the Honda Fit which suddenly stopped and let him in while the woman gave a chase and got trapped on the door. She was dragged for some metres by the speeding car before she fell off," the motorist said."I gave the woman a lift and we gave chase, but lost the lead near the ZITF [Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]."Ncube said he had not received a report on the incident.