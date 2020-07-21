PSC, MDC Alliance councillors face off

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

TWO MDC Alliance councillors in Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) have been ordered to step down from their posts after failing to resign from the civil service following their win in the 2018 elections.Edwin Maseva (ward 11) and Emmanuel Punungwe (ward 10) , who are primary school teachers in Chivhu, were ordered by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to stop serving as councillors since they had not resigned from the civil service within 30 days from the date of election.PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe issued the directive in a letter dated April 22, 2020.The directive was in accordance with the PSC circular number 10 of November 2018, Wutawunashe stated."Given the fact that it is an act of misconduct to engage in any other employment or service for remuneration without the consent of the commission, it is advisable that you act immediately to correct the situation. For avoidance of doubt, the commission hereby directs that as a civil servant, you should cease to serve as a councillor with immediate effect," the letter read.Maseva, who is the Chivhu town board chairperson, and Punungwe wrote to the Education ministry on July 9, 2020 acknowledging receipt of the PSC letter, but did not resign.NewsDay caught up with the pair on Wednesday last week at a two-day training workshop for Chikomba RDC councillors and they said that they were not going to give up their council posts.Chikomba district schools inspector Emmanuel Kwenda could not be reached for comment yesterday.