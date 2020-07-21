Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

PSC, MDC Alliance councillors face off

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 09:23hrs | Views
TWO MDC Alliance councillors in Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) have been ordered to step down from their posts after failing to resign from the civil service following their win in the 2018 elections.

Edwin Maseva (ward 11) and Emmanuel Punungwe (ward 10) , who are primary school teachers in Chivhu, were ordered by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to stop serving as councillors since they had not resigned from the civil service within 30 days from the date of election.

PSC secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe issued the directive in a letter dated April 22, 2020.

The directive was in accordance with the PSC circular number 10 of November 2018, Wutawunashe stated.

"Given the fact that it is an act of misconduct to engage in any other employment or service for remuneration without the consent of the commission, it is advisable that you act immediately to correct the situation. For avoidance of doubt, the commission hereby directs that as a civil servant, you should cease to serve as a councillor with immediate effect," the letter read.

Maseva, who is the Chivhu town board chairperson, and Punungwe wrote to the Education ministry on July 9, 2020 acknowledging receipt of the PSC letter, but did not resign.

NewsDay caught up with the pair on Wednesday last week at a two-day training workshop for Chikomba RDC councillors and they said that they were not going to give up their council posts.

Chikomba district schools inspector Emmanuel Kwenda could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

51 mins ago | 503 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 866 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9157 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13564 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 4998 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1042 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5096 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2249 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3128 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 8999 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5927 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10499 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9173 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7934 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

23 hrs ago | 9495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days