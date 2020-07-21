Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Zimbabwean actress signs with leading celebrity fashion brand

by Tari MK
21 Jul 2020 at 09:48hrs | Views
The fashion industry has been rapidly evolving other the past few years with big and small brands alike actively seeking to enter new markets.



Not to be outdone leading Harare fashion House, HL Classiques is making a strategic move to diversify its sales strategy in order tap into an increasingly viable demographic of young trendy fashionistas. HLC, popular among Harare socialites has seen a recent upsurge in interest and sales from younger customers particularly high among university and colleges students. This is a significant shift from the brand's traditional base and as such the company felt it needed to establish itself in that niche by providing ‘affordable luxury,' products that are both desirable and affordable, allowing new consumers to exercise brand awareness and buying power in this new retail sphere.

In order to reflect this change HL Classique has recently signed Wadiwa Wepamoyo leading actress Noku to be its new brand ambassador taking over from Mrs Kay, DJ Stavo's wife. Noku, real name Tadiwa Bopoto (21) is a medical student at the Midlands State University who became an overnight celebrity after she took a leading role in a popular online drama which premiered on Youtube in February 2020.



Tadiwa who has been described as beauty with brains as she is currently a second-year medical student at MSU, is a perfect ambassador for the brand as she embodies the essence of HL Classique, built on the desire to empower beautiful, hardworking women to go out and conquer the world. HLC believes that fashion can play a significant role in promoting upward social mobility among women.


"Noku is excited to be our new brand ambassador and we all cannot wait for you to see our upcoming projects. " -

Source - Tari MK

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

51 mins ago | 505 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 866 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9161 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13567 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1042 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5096 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2249 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3129 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 8999 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5929 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10499 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9174 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7934 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

23 hrs ago | 9495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days