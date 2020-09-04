Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

One of the country's top female artists, Pauline Gundidza, has pointed out that artists are finding it hard to cope during the current COVID-19 pandemic.A lot of artists have had to forfeit their concerts and events due to the pandemic which has come with stringent lockdown regulations."At the onset of the lockdown, there was excitement with regards to online shows but this has become inconsistent. I think it is hard for those who sponsor these platforms to pay artists fair amounts as they are not receiving payment from the audiences. To date, I have done one online performance which was well received. I am hoping to have more online work in the future.However, it has been very challenging. Without access to paying audiences the artists are not realising their usual revenue. The culture of purchasing music from online platforms has not quite sank and our options on how to actually generate revenue are limited.Nevertheless, there are other avenues to explore such as advertising and brand ambassadorships to those who can access corporates but some corporates are on tight budgets and cannot work with all the numerous artists perhaps only the ones enjoying the limelight. I have been working with longstanding clients and am also venturing into the food industry as a separate avenue for income," said the songstress.Pauline also appealed to the government and the corporate sector to do more for the arts and music Industry."There was talk of financial aid for the benefit of artists. This is very necessary and many artists will be grateful once the funds are accessible. One of our music governing bodies made a gesture towards artists by doubling our annual royalties in an attempt to assist us and this was much appreciated however, it is not enough," said Pauline.The veteran songstress also urged other artists to continue working on their music despite the pandemic, "we all have to adapt and use our time in the studio and on rehearsals as I believe there will be an upsurge in the entertainment sector once the pandemic is contained."@danielItai_zw