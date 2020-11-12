Kwaito star 'Mshoza' dies at 37

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff Reporter

South African Kwaito star Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi has died at the age of 37.According to Mshoza's management, "The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning."In a statement release this afternoon her management said:"It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi. The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning. She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza was a media darling," read the statement.