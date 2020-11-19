Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

King 98 set to spoil lucky fans

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Hip Hop star King 98 is set to spoil winners with a holiday in Kariba.

The musician today released a song "I Bet" with a video.

He  said as a token to fans, they have launched an I Bet challenge that will be done by the musician together with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

"King98, being an international artiste, hugely celebrated in Africa and around the globe took it upon himself to market the various tourism facets of his native home, Zimbabwe. Footing all the costs, the Kachiri hitmaker intertwines with the Vision of the Ministry of Tourism which is to produce over 5 billion USD dollars by 2025.

"For this related cause, King98 shot the I Bet video in Kariba in the bid to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe and the manifold tourists' sites Zimbabwe has. In light of this, the Zimbabwean Tourism Authority (ZTA) has endorsed the video by King98 and soon enough, King98 and the (ZTA) will collaborate to run the "I Bet challenge" in which winners will have a trip to Kariba," said Steven Tsikirayi, King 98's publiscist.

 Tsikirayi announced the release of the song which he described as a continuous improvement of the hip hop star whose vision is to conquer Africa and beyond.

"Kachiri hitmaker King98, a 22-year-old is thrilled to declare the release of his new record which will be available worldwide on the 20th of November 2020," said Tsikirayi.

Tsikirayi said the song highlights King 98's writing prowess.

"The record is flowered by a sense of heroic poetry depicting King98 as a medieval entertainer bargaining for the definition and true essence of Love. Generally, it is a melancholic love story reminiscing the Shakespearean memory of Romeo and Juliet whereby a man bewitched by cupid's arrows goes all in for a girl
who fails to reciprocate the same love," he said.

 King 98 maintains the sound that has become synonymous with him since he announced his arrival on the music scene a few years ago



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stay out of politics, Chamisa tells army

1 hr ago | 260 Views

John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mugabe's ex-manager back in court

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Ginimbi's US$500 000 Rolls-Royce not insured'

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

How we started MSU: Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Matabeleland South in need of health care facilities

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3500 at MSU

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Young Farmer does wonders in 'dry' Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Norman Mapeza bounces back

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa's straitjacket has no wriggle room, especially now coups are 'legal' - off with his head with crown upon it

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Energy Minister buys power with beer

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Prices for medical drugs to come down

18 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

19 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Stanbic donates USD $34K worth of sun protection products to people living with albinism

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe's coming online gaming revolution

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Is an iPhone 12 a Worthwhile Investment?

22 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3271 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

24 hrs ago | 5908 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

24 hrs ago | 2598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days