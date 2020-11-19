Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Energy Minister buys power with beer

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Desperate Energy Minister Zhemu Soda is allegedly buying beer for Zanu PF youths to vote for him in the looming DCC elections, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Soda's trusted campaign manager councillor Norman Chizeya was spotted dishing out beer to Zanu PF youths from Soda's party vehicle at Jambanja district, Muzarabani on Friday.

Quizzed on his actions by party leadership he said he has been sent by the minister to give people so that they marry while waiting for the election.

"I have been sent by the minister to give you this beer so that you merry before election," Chizeya thundered while addressing youths.

He further said Soda should be the next (Saviour Kasukuwere) Tyson of Mash Central.

"Standing in for Soda l say to you give me power like Tyson Kasukuwere who was a Minister and MP likewise Soda is a friend to Kasukuwere hence he has the leadership qualities."

However, Chizeya was stopped to address the rally by Ellen Chitemamuswe after linking Soda to G40.

Contacted for comment Soda could neither confirm nor deny the allegations asking on who was leaking information to this reporter.

"Who is giving you all that, does it mean that they have failed to campaign," Soda said

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stay out of politics, Chamisa tells army

1 hr ago | 260 Views

John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mugabe's ex-manager back in court

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Ginimbi's US$500 000 Rolls-Royce not insured'

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

How we started MSU: Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Matabeleland South in need of health care facilities

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3500 at MSU

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Young Farmer does wonders in 'dry' Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Norman Mapeza bounces back

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa's straitjacket has no wriggle room, especially now coups are 'legal' - off with his head with crown upon it

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

King 98 set to spoil lucky fans

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prices for medical drugs to come down

18 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

19 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Stanbic donates USD $34K worth of sun protection products to people living with albinism

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe's coming online gaming revolution

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Is an iPhone 12 a Worthwhile Investment?

22 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3271 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

24 hrs ago | 5908 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

24 hrs ago | 2598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days