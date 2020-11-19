Energy Minister buys power with beer

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Desperate Energy Minister Zhemu Soda is allegedly buying beer for Zanu PF youths to vote for him in the looming DCC elections, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Soda's trusted campaign manager councillor Norman Chizeya was spotted dishing out beer to Zanu PF youths from Soda's party vehicle at Jambanja district, Muzarabani on Friday.Quizzed on his actions by party leadership he said he has been sent by the minister to give people so that they marry while waiting for the election."I have been sent by the minister to give you this beer so that you merry before election," Chizeya thundered while addressing youths.He further said Soda should be the next (Saviour Kasukuwere) Tyson of Mash Central."Standing in for Soda l say to you give me power like Tyson Kasukuwere who was a Minister and MP likewise Soda is a friend to Kasukuwere hence he has the leadership qualities."However, Chizeya was stopped to address the rally by Ellen Chitemamuswe after linking Soda to G40.Contacted for comment Soda could neither confirm nor deny the allegations asking on who was leaking information to this reporter."Who is giving you all that, does it mean that they have failed to campaign," Soda said