Zulu urges artistes to eradicate GBV

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Afro-jazz artiste Phillip Zulu urged artistes to respect and spread awareness prior to 16 days of activism against gender based violence.As artistes we are the mouthpieces of the society henceforth l urge fellow artistes to convey messages on the harm of gender based violence.I also urge male artistes to offer utmost respect to female counterparts that they work with, Zulu said during an online interview with Bulawayo24.com.He went further to articulate the meaning of his song "Usadaro" which was recorded last year." The song is to call for justice to women who are being oppressed and l still preach the emancipation of women in all spheres of life, he said.Zulu is scheduled to release his latest single called 'Chirimuning' on the 8th of December.