Andy Muridzo's Muridzo manager turns 37

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Musician Andy Muridzo's manager Ronald Mujuru turns 37 today.

Mujuru has been managing Muridzo since 2019.The manager has been hit hard by the current level 4 of the country's lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Mujuru said he has always celebrated his birthday with fans,family and friends but since gigs have been banned he is celebrating with his family only."I have always celebrated my birthday in January with my fans, family and friends but unfortunately the environment is not conducive at this juncture and our health is more important than birthday celebrations, we can always do belated celebrations once the environment is safe to do so," he said.Meanwhile, music promoter Patson Chimbodza (Chipaz) has implored the government to bail out artistes in this Covid-19 era as they do not ahave any source of income."As artistes we are appealing to government to give us financial assistance just as they do to farmers and as soon as we are done with Covid-19 artistes should give back what belongs to the government,"Chipaz said