Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Zimbabwe, South Africa rush to contain potential Covid-19 surge

by Deutsche Welle
1 hr ago | Views
As summer winds down in Cape Town, South Africans take advantage of the empty beaches on the white sands at Camps Bay. "I'm glad to be free again, to visit the beach and have fun," says one lady.

"We have been deprived. Even in the heart of summer in December, we had a sudden lockdown. We couldn't come to the beach, enjoy the sea, the fresh air. But this is life. We are very happy our life is coming back to normal; the economy is being opened," a man in a wide-brimmed hat says.

While many ignore the instruction to wear masks, social distancing in this public space is hardly difficult. Camps Bay is normally a tourist hotspot, but few foreigners arrived this year because dozens of countries banned non-essential travel to and from South Africa to stop spreading the so-called ‘South African variant.'

The mutation of the virus, known as B.1.351, is said to be highly contagious. Its discovery led to the South African government stopping its planned rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because scientists there said it was not effective against the new strain. Instead, South Africa opted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A glimmer of hope for South Africa?

However, after February, South Africa's infection rate dropped rapidly and remained relatively low with hardly any lockdown restrictions.

Shabi Mahdi, professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand, suggests South Africa's ‘second wave,' which came in December, was partly driven by the spread of the new B.1.351 variant. The country's inability to enforce coronavirus restrictions might as well added to the high number of infections.

"In Europe, tighter restrictions were imposed when the case numbers rose. In South Africa, we did the opposite. We started with very high levels of restriction, and when we weren't able to sustain those, we became more lenient and loosened them," Mahdi told DW.

Indeed, in South Africa's Western Cape province, where Cape Town is the main city, antibody studies show almost 50 percent of Cape Town's population has already been infected with COVID-19. In some crowded residential areas, the figures are even higher.

Meanwhile, the excess death rate suggests that nearly 150,000 people in South Africa have died of COVID-19. The official death count is just under 53,000.

University of Stellenbosch virologist Wolfgang Preiser says so far there is no evidence that the new variant has caused a higher mortality rate. He also adds that there is a reason for hope.

"Districts within Cape Town that were badly affected during the first wave seem to be less badly affected during the second wave," Preiser told DW.

"This is evidence of some protective effect against the new variant if you have been infected with the original variant. We think if you had the new virus, you would be immune against all other preceding ones. That is the good news."

Nevertheless, Wolfgang Preiser and his team are already preparing for the third wave by increasing testing capacities. Since many people continue to ignore the coronavirus regulations, experts expect infection rates to rise again after the Easter holiday.

Tanzania's new variant

Meanwhile, concern is rising over a new coronavirus variant found in a person traveling from Tanzania to Angola. The African Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the variant had about 40 mutations. The head of the CDC, John Nkengasong, described it as "certainly a variant of concern." Nkengasong added that it is difficult to know whether current vaccines would be effective against the mutation.

"We don't yet know if you bring it in contact with neutralizing antibodies if that actually translates into activities in knocking it out," he said.

Yet, tracking the variant may prove challenging because Tanzania does not reveal data about coronavirus figures in the country and has not done so since May 2020. Under the leadership of late President John Magufuli, Tanzania resisted pressure to combat the coronavirus or introduce safety regulations.

Zimbabwe leader hints at threats to those avoiding vaccines

Zimbabwe received its third batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday bringing total doses delivered to over 1,635,000. While the country still lacks enough vaccines for its 15 million people, health experts are worried about vaccines' slow uptake. Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate about 10 million by the end of 2021.

Some 138,900 people have been vaccinated since the inoculation program began in mid-February, but over half a million doses remain unused.

Although Zimbabwe's vaccination program is being carried out voluntarily, President Emerson Mnangagwa issued a thinly-veiled threat.

"We will not force you to vaccinate, but there shall come a time where, if you are not vaccinated, you will not be employed. If you are not vaccinated, you will not use government public buses, so it is up to you to decide what you will do."

President Mnangagwa has also hinted at adopting a mandatory policy to expedite a 60 percent herd immunity target by December 2021.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mozambique insurgency a wake up call for SADC

13 mins ago | 8 Views

No deposit bonus codes you can employ after sign up to the casino site

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Thandie Newton reverts to original spelling of first name, Thandiwe

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Were MDC human rights violated in 2008?

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa, MDC Alliance's 'defining moment'

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Local Govt to align laws with Constitution

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Man stabbed over US$1 debt

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Zanu-PF can't wait for 2023'

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Chamisa, central govt blamed for local authorities rot

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Harare proposes road levy

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Govt cuts royalties for gold miners

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Juveniles languish in remand prison

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Police declare war on vaccination cards dealers

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police deny Mliswa's discrimination claims

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zera opens fuel import licence applications

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

147,000 kombi workers lose jobs

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chiyangwa could bounce back at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son announces his presidential aspirations

6 hrs ago | 2358 Views

How much tax casinos pay - The highest and lowest taxes around the world

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Independence Day' a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Angry Matabeles to descend upon the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? the future of the youth at stake

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Imposing sanctions on Zanu PF is no solution' - rubbish, punishment is one of tripod tenet on which rule of law stand

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Funeral at 'killer's' house

12 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Zimbabwe on course to rejoin Commonwealth?

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

'Zanu-PF commandeered touts, makorokoza to pose as MDC Alliance defectors'

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Gwanda commercialises amacimbi harvesting

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa's minister joins Bosso

12 hrs ago | 1422 Views

7 die after AstraZeneca jab

12 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, says Murwira

12 hrs ago | 1308 Views

9 killed in Easter holiday road accidents

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Reprieve for Command Agric 'looters'

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Border security intercepts R230k cigarette contraband

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe achieves HIV prevention target

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases Covid-19 vaccination sites

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Parliament nominates candidates for Peace Commission posts

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

21 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

21 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

21 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

21 hrs ago | 576 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

21 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

21 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

21 hrs ago | 974 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

21 hrs ago | 563 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 181 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

21 hrs ago | 279 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

21 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

21 hrs ago | 412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days