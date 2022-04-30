Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Andy Muridzo's Jeetaz band coodinator Onismo Saini claims to be a friend to the band owner rather than in the management team.

Saini who was recently issued a suspension latter by band manager Ronald Mujuru gave a statement on the matter."I would like to clarify that me and Andy Muridzo we did not have any sort of contact with him and the band hence he cannot write me a suspection letter," reads part of the statement."Muridzo has his management team, Ronald Mujuru (brand manager) and Oscar Chigondo (international manager) and we take instructions from these two."Saini warned reporters from a local tabloid who ran his suspension story without contacting him and part of the band to verify facts before publishing."To journalists please verify your stories before you write as writting without facts destroys relationships," he added.On the band's South African trips which band members are complaining of not receiving anything after shows Saini said they went to meet with their fans."When we went to South Africa we went to meet Muridzo's fans so that they will be familier with the band since we usually visited that country without the band and our main aim ia to be recognized internally," Saini wrote.However, the band manager Mujuru refused to comment saying he was dealing with the matter internally.FeedbackEmail: simbasitho@bulawayo24.comTwitter@simbasithoWhatsApp:+27610282354