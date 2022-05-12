Latest News Editor's Choice


Deborah Fraser dies

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Gospel artist Deborah Fraser has died.

According to News24 a family spokesperson Nontando Mafisa confirmed that Fraser had died on Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness [that we] inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, following a short illness. She passed on today [Sunday] after midday, in the presence of her family and friends.

"As Fraser's family, we would like to be given space to process and deal with this very tragic situation," said the statement from the family.

Mafisa confirmed that Fraser leaves behind two children - a boy and a girl.

Source - News24

