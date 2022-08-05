Killer T attacked for advertising show while bouncer's funeral still on

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zimdancehall artiste Killer T has been attacked by his fans on his Facebook page after he advertised his Harare show before the burial of his bouncer.

The popopo chanter lost his bodyguard Takudzwa Mataguta (22) on Wednesday after he committed suicide over a marital problem.Responding to the advert Samson Mpapa said "Ko nhaiwe afa wadii naye haa uri mboko.""Matopedza kuchena bouncer renyu here?" Patience Y Macheka questioned.Brenda Mazhambe said "Enda kurufu aah."Police urged people to seek counselling if they have problems to avoid loss of life.