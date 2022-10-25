Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: South Africa's Nombulelo Mhlongo charms Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
Celebrated South African actress , classical singer and businesswoman Nombulelo Mhlongo charmed the city Bulawayo when she appeared in the city over the weekend .

Mhlongo, who was born in Pongola KwaZulu Natal, is best known for her roles in the television soapies such as Durban Gen where she plays Nurse Snenhlanhla Mtshali and on Uzalo where she played Nomncebo.

She also played Casandra Masemola on Skeem Saam which airs on SABC 1.

When she landed in the City, Mhlongo was swamped by fans in Bulawayo who wanted to take selfies and video with the actress.

She paid homage to the late Father Zimbabwe Dr. Joshua Nkomo and took a picture in front of his statue. Scores of fans praised Mhlongo for being humble , approachable and kind.



Mhlongo was hosted by award winning entrepreneur and business consultant Grace Anne. Miss Anne runs a business consultancy and she does marketing strategies for companies and social media management for entities.
