Stella Chiweshe dies at 76

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Award-winning mbira music icon Mbuya Stella Chiweshe has died today at her home in Kuwadzana.She was 76.Her relative Rector Kandemiviri confirmed the death, he said," She was not feeling much well of late coupled with age. The last time she came kumusha she was saying her days are almost up and such she needed to settle back home.Mbuya Stella Chiweshe was internationally known for her singing and playing of the mbira dzavadzimu, traditional instrument.The 'Nhemamusasa' hitmaker learned to play mbira from 1966 to1969 when fewer females played the instrument.