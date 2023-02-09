Hollywood-based Zimbabwean actor visits Victoria Falls

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Shelton Muchena

Hollywood Zimbabwean actor and star of multiple American film productions, Tongayi Anorld Chirisa visited Victoria Falls during the first week of February 2023.Mbano Manor boutique hotel - renowned for its hallmark classic architecture including high open ceilings, simple cement floors and walls, large windows and doors, with traditional shutters and tasteful furnishings is the proud host to one of Zimbabwe's film exports.Tongayi is accompanied by filmmaker Joe Njagu the producer of the multi-award-winning film "Cook Off" the first Zimbabwean film to be acquired by Netflix.On a tour of Mbano Manor Hotel, Chirisa was all jovial his reaction was trademark, "Time to have some fun. Come on! This is beautiful. The ideal place to distress. Wow!" he exclaimed.Welcoming the film star was Mbano Manor Hotel founder & director Dr Mati Nyazema who stated , "it is always a pleasure to welcome our fellow Zimbabweans from the diaspora. Tongayi has found success in the USA and is scaling greater heights in Hollywood. Yet still returning to his homeland for his timeout"Chirisa currently portrays Ciprien Grieve in the AMC gothic horror drama, Mayfair Witches, recently stared in The Anthrax Attacks, Next Exit & Women of the Movement (2022).His earlier productions include Man Friday on NBC's Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster's Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past movie.