WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 hrs ago | Views
King of Sungura Alick Macheso proved to be a legend in the neighbouring South Africa after packing venues for his weekend shows in Johannesburg.



The shows were being sponsored by Chicco Farooq (CF) supported by Boss Yambuka (Willard Katsande).

Speaking to this publication from South Africa CF director Wellington "Chicco" Chikoore said the brand Macheso is big even  outside Zimbabwe.

"We are very grateful to have scores of people coming to our shows here in Mzansi . Macheso proved to be people's favourite hence Orchestra Mberikwazvo iband revanhu," Chicco said.

"Macheso loves his fans and as such he is very time conscious.He makes sure that people enjoy every moment with him unlike other big artistes who just give fans little time on stage."

Radio Presenter Phatisani Sibanda was the Master of Ceremony  for both shows.

Chicco also extended his condolences to Macheso's dancer and vocalist Selemani "Majuice" Mpochi who lost his wife  Layota Guveya while in SA.

"I would like to pass my condolences to Majuice his family and all the fans, may her soul rest in peace," Chicco added.

"As soon as we heard the news, arrangements were made arrangements to enable Majuice to rush back to Zimbabwe to  mourn his wife,  and as soon as we get in Zimbabwe we are going to pay our condolences as CF entertainment as per our tradition."

CF entertainment promised to continue organizing big shows for Orchestra Mberikwazvo.


simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

+27610282354





Source - Byo24News

