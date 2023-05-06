Macheso warns tobacco farmers

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss Alick "baba Shero" Macheso yesterday warned tobacco farmers in Mvurwi to desist from violence.

Addressing his legions of fans Macheso said violence is not good because it can be fatal."People let's enjoy life and spend responsibly while we party together, violence is not a solution may we desist from it can we shame the police by denying them any arrest today," bellowed Macheso.Macheso told Bulawayo24.com that he was happy to come back from South Africa and he was humbled by the welcome in Mvurwi."These farmers are the bosses and l am very humbled to receive such a great welcome in this farming town especially after coming from the neighbouring South Africa."His chanter Jonas Kasamba was outstanding together with Givy the drummer.