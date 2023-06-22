Latest News Editor's Choice


Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Guruve Hotel owner Monica "Mai Mabhena" Chikanda is hosting the king of Sungura Alick Macheso tomorrow (Saturday) at her hotel.

Legions of Sungura fans from places around Guruve are expected to pack the hotel.

It is a norm every winter Macheso visits Guruve hotel to interact with his fans.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Mai Mabhena said all is set for the show and fans should come and enjoy.

"Macheso will be here tomorrow and all fans from places around Guruve that is Mvurwi , Rafingora, Mbire are welcome they should come for the party," she said.

Today Macheso is performing in Mashonaland West, Lions' Den.

Source - Byo24News

