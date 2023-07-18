Latest News Editor's Choice


Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Mbira musician Tatenda "Gushungoo" Gomwe has taken former Andy Muridzo's manager Onisimo Saini to his management.

Gushungo told this publication that the two are now working together despite clashing previously.

"We are now working together and we have buried our differences because we want our work to move forward," Gushungo said.

Saini confirmed the development saying they are already hitting the ground.

"We are already working tomorrow we will be at Bar Rogue in Harare so it is business as usual," confirmed Saini.


Gushungo is slowly becoming a super star as he is receiving recognition across the country.

He gave a polished performance at Masvingo's Mzee Bira where over 120 000 ZANU PF supporters attended.

Source - Byo24News

