Two Zimbabwean Filmmakers selected for South African DFMI Business Lab

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
After receiving a record number of applications for the third edition of the DFMI Business Lab, the Durban FilmMart Institute is pleased to announce 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent.

The selected participants will undergo a 12-week online business development programme aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market.

"The Lab is now in its third year. We would like to thank DW Akademie for their continued investment into capacity-building on the African continent," says Magdalene Reddy, director of DFMI. "In addition to providing filmmakers with the expertise to expand their film career, the lab has created a sense of community between the producers inviting them into a peer-to-peer support system where they are free to share opportunities and learnings as they engage in the film industry."

The Lab will focus on modules such as Financial management, Business management, Intellectual Property and Entertainment Law, Distribution, and coproduction led by film and creative industry professionals from Burkina Faso, Canada, France, Kenya, South Africa, and the USA.


DFMI Business Lab participants:

Abdifatah Abdi  (Somalia)

Boi Beatrice Kenneh (Sierra Leone)

Boris Fredy Agblo (Benin)

Chelsea Art (South Africa)

Doreen R. Kilimbe (Tanzania)

Duwayne Murphy (South Africa)

Emil Garuba (Nigeria)

Faith Riyano (Zimbabwe)

Faye Binetou (Senegal)

François Maree (South Africa)

Ghislaine Kanga (Ivory Coast)

Gopalen Parthiben Chellapermal (Mauritius)

Habtamu Mekonen (Ethiopia)

Ian Tarimo (Tanzania)

Ibtissem Labidi  (Tunisia)

Khangelani Mtyhalela (South Africa)

Khanyisile Zondi (South Africa)

Lauren  Scholtz (South Africa)

Limbani Maxwell Teputepu (Malawi)

Madelize De Lange (South Africa)

Manar El-Zohery (Egypt)

Muhammad Taymour (Egypt)

Muhannad Lamin (Libya)

Naseeba Bagalaaliwo (Uganda)

Ndumiso Gumede (South Africa)

Nduruka Njoroge (Kenya)

Omoyefe Majoroh (Nigeria)

Oueslati Ager (Algeria)

Oularé  Momo (Guinea)

Paul Wilo (Zambia)

Pingdewinde Tiemtore (Burkina Faso)

Rugare Ponde   (Zimbabwe)

Sally Ngoiri (Kenya)

Timilehin Adewoye (Nigeria)

Zineb Chafchaouni Moussaoui (Morocco)

The programme is presented in partnership with DW Akademie and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The online programme will commence in October 2023.

The Durban FilmMart Institute receives principal funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality.

Source - Agencies

