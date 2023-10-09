WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Afro-fusion musician Tatenda "Gushungo" Gomwe was last week robbed of his mobile phone and money.Gushungo told Bulawayo24.com that he is lucky to be alive after four knife-wielding robbers pounced on him in Harare Central Business District (CBD)."I was robbed last week Tuesday by four men who pounced on me and demanded my mobile phone and money before kidnapping me for metres," Gushungo said.He reported the case under RRB number 5490591 at Budiriro 2 police station.Gushungo thanked his ancestors and God for saving his life.He also promised to unleash his third album titled Dzimwe Nhambo (another level) at a day to be announced.