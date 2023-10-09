Latest News Editor's Choice


Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago
Zumba musician, Freddie Gwala, also known as Amadamara, is forever grateful to Zimbabwean veteran DJ Ezra Tshisa Sibanda for introducing him to the Zimbabwean crowd.

Gwala successfully launched his album titled Iparole at The Mitre on 7 October, where Ezra was the master of ceremony.

"Back in the days, Ezra came to South Africa and he visited Vusi Shange in the studio. When he arrived he found me and I was finishing touch-ups of my album  Amadamara. He fell in love with the new sound I was bringing to the game.

"He then took my tapes (music) and he played it on Radio Zimbabwe before the album was even officially released and that's how I managed to have a massive following here because they fell in love with my music and to date they still do.

"Zimbabwe is my home because I have done many gigs and my music is very popular in this part of Africa. I will forever be grateful to Ezra as he changed my life big time," said Gwala.

The Tshidi S'khelekhele hit maker also reminisced on different moments he cherished in Zimbabwe.

"There was a moment when my gig clashed with that of Jamaican musician Shabba Ranks and people were caught in between which show they will attend. Interestingly it became obvious to the promoters that people will grace my gig and that led to Shabba Ranks' gig being cancelled.

"At some point, I had a gig in Harare and I was welcomed at the airport by a Limousine which was escorted by a motorcade. I felt like a president. I always tell people in South Africa that I am a big figure in Zimbabwe, and it's because they appreciate my music," said Gwala.

Gwala has worked with a lot of Zimbabwean musicians including Mtukudzi and Vusa Mkhaya.

But he cherishes working with the late multi-lingual visually impaired Paul Matavire as he produced the late's album Zimbe Remoto, where Gwala featured on the song Thabath'Isphambano.

He is also a darling to many of Highlanders FC fans as he has a number of songs in honour of the team.

On his new album Iparole, he collaborated with Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya on a song titled Highlanders (EkaMatshobana).

