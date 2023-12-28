Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Motormouth socialite Mazekeen Jade has said she was willing to pursue a relationship with rapper Stunner despite the fact that he is much older than her, but decided to dump him when she discovered his lifestyle was financed by a sugar mummy.

Stunner (43), seemingly had a fairytale relationship with Mazekeen, who is thought to be in her early twenties, before it all seemed to fall apart when rumours of the rapper's involvement with his ex, Olinda Chapel, surfaced.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Mazekeen, who has not held her tongue about her ex-boyfriend since their split, said she was bothered by the fact that the rapper was dependent on another woman.

"I could not deal with the fact that he needed another woman to pay his dues," she said.

Mazekeen said while things were rosy at first, she became bothered when she found out the source of the money the rapper was spending on her.

"We just met, and I thought he was nice, humble and sweet but also as old as f__k. He could be my father. It was a good relationship, I will not lie. He gave me money. I just found out later where all this money was coming from. People started to tell me."

Mazekeen said she only felt better about the situation after venting on social media.

"Something happened. I was very upset. I got drunk, went live and was talking sh_t. I let everything out, and from that time, I felt better. I exposed everything. I was high and spoke trash about him," she said.

Source - nehanda
More on: #Stunner, #Jade, #Dump

Comments


Must Read

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

1 hr ago | 117 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 22 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

1 hr ago | 75 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

13 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

14 hrs ago | 943 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1382 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

16 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

18 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

18 hrs ago | 685 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

21 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

21 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

22 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

22 hrs ago | 580 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

22 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

22 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

22 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

22 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

22 hrs ago | 534 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

28 Dec 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1814 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

28 Dec 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1234 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

28 Dec 2023 at 07:37hrs | 745 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 430 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

28 Dec 2023 at 07:36hrs | 457 Views