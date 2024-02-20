Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

The now-defunct music label, Kenako Muzik, has resurfaced to assert its claim for royalties from Winky D, a prominent figure in Zimdancehall.Over the weekend, Kenako Muzik made a move to assert its ownership of Winky D's songs "Disappear" and "Mirror" on YouTube, alleging that the artist owes them royalties.Kenako Muzik was responsible for producing the majority of tracks on Winky D's popular Gafa Kicks Tape, which was released in 2014.The once-prominent label accused Winky D of breaching their contractual agreements regarding these two songs.Kenako Muzik is owned by businessman Peter Gwaza, who also owns Kenako TV.The label faded into obscurity when Prince "Oskid" Tapfuma and Tamuka parted ways with the company.In a similar vein, Zimdancehall artist Jah Signal recently experienced his tracks "Sweetie" and "Tengai mafuta" being removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim made by Charles and Olivia Charamba.