Sulu ready to support Macheso

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago
Orchestra Dendera Kings front man Suluman "Ascom" Chimbetu is ready to support the king of Sungura Alick Macheso on his Bindura show dubbed Chesology Sungura festival next Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of his Harare show at the yard bar Sulu said he is always ready to support other musicians.

"I am always ready to support other musicians and in this case mudhara Macheso is our senior hence l am ready for the Chesology festival," Sulu said.

He woved to bring Dendera lovers to the festival and make a day a memorable one.

"We are happy that Orchestra Mberikwazvo has started their own festival since Dendera always hold such gigs in commemoration of Simon Chimbetu we are going to take all our fans to the Sungura festival."

The Sungura festival is being supported by other artistes like Nicholas Zacharia, Paradzai Mesi, Peter Moyo, Somandla Ndebele, Tindo Ngwazi, Shuga Shuga, Simon Mutambi among others.

Source - Byo24News

