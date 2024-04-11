Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Macheso donates to orphanage

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 Apr 2024 at 08:03hrs | Views
The King of Sungura Alick Macheso on Wednesday donated groceries and a 5000 litre water tank to an orphanage in Bindura.

Macheso has always shown his generosity to the people of Mashonaland Central where he hails from.

Years back he built a school block at Enterprise, Shamva where he hails from.

Addressing the media at Kutenda orphanage in Masembura Bindura, Macheso said there is more happiness in giving than receiving hence he enjoys giving back to communities.



"There is more happiness in giving than receiving l enjoy giving and l have started with Mashonaland Central because that is where l come from," he said ecstatically.

"I have managed to give you groceries and this tank here but l hope to do more," added Macheso who was accompanied by his managers Tich Makahamadze and Lucky Macheso.

Kutenda Children's Home director Prosper Maponga was grateful with Macheso's gift.

"I am very grateful with this gift especially the water tank we had serious problems with our tank it was now dilapidated but with this gift we are in cloud nine and for the groceries we are sorted instead of buying groceries we are now paying fees for these orphans so we thank ambassador Macheso," Maponga said.

Chief Masembura who was the guest of honour concluded by saying what Macheso has done has never happened in his area of jurisdiction hence other musicians should emulate his gesture.

"What we experienced today is something new here in this area, we urge other musicians to plough back to communities and to remember orphans," Chief Masembura said.

"We used to see him in the press and television but today we spent a day with him this is a great achievement to us, hence we would like to thank him and his management for such a gesture."

Meanwhile various artistes are geared to support Macheso on his festival dubbed Sungura festival in Bindura on Saturday.

The much advertised show which is taking place at Bindura sports club is expected to attract people from all corners of the country since it is a first festival by Macheso.



Source - Byo24News

