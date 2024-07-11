Latest News Editor's Choice


Struggling Shiga Shiga misses Tongai Moyo

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 Jul 2024
Congolese chanter and choreographer Gift "Shiga Shiga" Katulika who was the late Tongai "Dehwa" Moyo's chanter says he misses his boss.

Shiga Shiga took his sorrow to Facebook.

"I miss you my friend BIG BOSS Mopawo Mukonzi Father Flower the most dangerous, one munhu akamisa ndege nemuridzo kuti....Mega mowaziwa masystem," wrote Shiga.

One Facebook user Tapfuma Chikanya said if Dehwa was alive Shiga's life would be better.

"Dai Tongai aripo dai life Yako iri bhoo.Kwete kutandiswa botso kwaurikuitwa uku," he wrote.

However, Shiga tried to join Peter Moyo's band but always complainants on poor remuneration hence he comes at the band when he wishes.



Source - Byo24News

