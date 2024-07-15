WATCH: A group of artists claims non-payment for work on Madam Boss' skits

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Ingwe Farm

Ingwe Farm, Zimbabwe - A group of artists based in Ingwe Farm is alleging that they were not paid fairly for their work on the popular skits "Ka life kemu komboni" and "Komboni life" produced by socialite Tyra Chikocho, known as Madam Boss.The artists, led by Anemi Rachel Muchengu, claim that they were promised payment for their participation in the skits but only received a fraction of what they believe they are owed. They are now considering legal action against Madam Boss, seeking a total of US$20,000 in compensation, legal fees, and royalties.Muchengu alleges that the group was promised fair payment for their roles in the skits but only received a total of US$10 for their combined efforts. Additionally, they claim that Madam Boss purchased a rabbit from them for the skits, paying only US$10 of the agreed-upon US$25 price.The artists are facing backlash from their community, with some accusing them of trying to profit from Madam Boss's success. Muchengu expressed concerns for her safety due to the situation.When contacted, Madam Boss's representative denied any wrongdoing and questioned the identities of the artists making the claims.The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has encouraged artists to enter into formal contracts to protect their interests in such situations. The council's spokesperson, Aggabu Nyabinde, emphasized the importance of written agreements to prevent disputes.The skits in question have garnered significant online attention, with over 83,000 views for "Ka life kemu komboni" and 39,000 views for "Komboni life."