Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mvurwi-based music promoter Blessing "Bango" Kamudyariwa is motivating upcoming artistes in Mvurwi by introducing a cup challenge in Mvurwi.The challenge is dubbed Mvurwi cup challenge which involves various artistes both male and female.Recently the challenge was performed at Mzansi lounge in Mvurwi and was won by Rommel (Jahriny) Kashiri and Mendy respectively.Prominent music producer Jussy (Bush Killer) Kumbukani hailed Bango Promotions for motivating upcoming artistes."This challenge is a motivational tool for upcoming artistes Bango Promotions has remembered us and the prize money he gives to both male and female artiste on this challenge will help musicians and motivate them to do more," Bush Killer said.Meanwhile, Bango is hosting Holly 10 for the first time at his Mzansi club on Saturday where he will also give champions of his challenge a chance to perform before a huge crowd.