Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

by Simbarashe Sithole
38 secs ago | Views
Mvurwi-based music promoter Blessing "Bango" Kamudyariwa is motivating upcoming artistes in Mvurwi by introducing a cup challenge in Mvurwi.

The challenge is dubbed Mvurwi cup challenge which involves various artistes both male and female.

Recently the challenge was performed at Mzansi lounge in Mvurwi and was won by Rommel (Jahriny) Kashiri and Mendy respectively.

Prominent music producer Jussy (Bush Killer) Kumbukani hailed Bango Promotions for motivating upcoming artistes.

"This challenge is a motivational tool for upcoming artistes Bango Promotions has remembered us and the prize money he gives to both male and female artiste on this challenge will help musicians and motivate them to do more," Bush Killer said.

Meanwhile, Bango is hosting Holly 10 for the first time at his Mzansi club on Saturday where he will also give champions of his challenge a chance to perform before a huge crowd.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

24 mins ago | 41 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

42 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

45 mins ago | 37 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

7 hrs ago | 589 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

7 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

10 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

10 hrs ago | 1950 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

10 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

10 hrs ago | 816 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

23 hrs ago | 2987 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

23 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 950 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 Jul 2024 at 16:30hrs | 1399 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 Jul 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1029 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 Jul 2024 at 16:27hrs | 493 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 Jul 2024 at 16:25hrs | 2862 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 Jul 2024 at 16:24hrs | 1870 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

20 Jul 2024 at 14:48hrs | 1390 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

20 Jul 2024 at 14:44hrs | 2362 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

20 Jul 2024 at 14:44hrs | 97 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

20 Jul 2024 at 14:43hrs | 828 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

20 Jul 2024 at 14:24hrs | 232 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

20 Jul 2024 at 12:13hrs | 625 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:11hrs | 340 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

20 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 290 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:09hrs | 357 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

20 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | 133 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 379 Views